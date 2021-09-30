PlayStation Announces PS Plus Games October 2021

Mortal Kombat X and Hell Let Loose are featured on the list!

THE Sony released the list of games that will be free for subscribers of PlayStation Plus during the month of October. The highlight is for Mortal Kombat X, tenth game in the bloody fighting game franchise, originally released in 2015.

The new games are available from the day onwards. October 5th, and can be redeemed until November 1st. The company also warned that subscribers can still get the September titles – in this case, they are Predator: Hunting Grounds, Overcooked: All You Can Eat! and hitman 2 – until October 4th.

See below the list of games from PlayStation Plus for October 2021:

hell let loose

PlayStation 5

This WWII-inspired multiplayer title brings together epic 100-player battles with a unique RTS-inspired metagame where commanders direct the flow of battle and coordinate powerful gameplay skills that contribute to the team’s march to victory. Form your team and take on enemy fighters online in 50-on-50 confrontations on a dynamic frontline, choose from 14 infantry missions, recon unit types and their armor, each equipped with authentic weapons, vehicles and equipment .

Mortal Kombat X

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

NetherRealm Studios’ bloody massacre combines cinematic presentation with an entirely new gaming experience. For the first time in the series’ history, each character in its robust cast has a selection of different fighting styles, offering a greater variety of strategies for facing and fighting in battle.

PGA Tour 2K21

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Prove you have what it takes to become a FedExCup winner. Play with PGA Tour pros on stunning and realistic circuits during your own career and earn rewards and gear. Then play against your friends or the best players in the world in local or online tournaments. Create your own player and customize your equipment, then build your own team, designing and running complete seasons and tournaments tailored to your rules and requirements.

