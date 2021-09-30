PlayStation Plus releases: games arriving in October 2021

Sony released on its blog the PS4 and PS5 games available for free in October via PlayStation Plus subscription. They can be redeemed between October 5th and November 1st. Check out the three games that can be purchased in the range below:

hell let loose | PS5

This WWII-inspired multiplayer brings together epic battles for 100 players with a unique RTS-inspired metagame. In it, commanders direct battle strategies and coordinate their team on a march toward victory.

You can team up and face off against enemies online* in 50-to-50 skirmishes. There are 14 infantry missions, multiple unit types — each equipped with authentic weapons, vehicles, and equipment.

PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4 and PS5

Do you have what it takes to become a FedExCup winner? In this golf game, you can use professionals from the PGA Tour, the biggest championship in its category, on realistic circuits. You can accumulate rewards and equipment by playing against your friends or with the best players in the world in local or online tournaments*. Create your own player and customize your equipment, build your own team and disout tournaments created according to your own rules and requirements.

Mortal Kombat X | PS4 and PS5

Netherrealm Studios’ bloody massacre combines cinematic presentation with an entirely new gaming experience. For the first time in the series’ history, each character in the cast has a selection of different fighting styles, offering a greater variety of battle strategies.