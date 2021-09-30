PM who appears in video assaulting woman with punches and knees is removed | Holy Spirit

According to the Military Police, a military police inquiry was opened to investigate the case. Another agent who appears in the video was also removed.

O deadline for completion of the investigation, according to the PM, is 40 days, which can be extended for another 20.

In the images, a policeman attacks the woman with knees and punches. Even on the ground and immobilized, the policeman still slapped the face of the woman. The case happened last Saturday (25), in the Lameirão neighborhood.

According to the Military Police, the officers went to support the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) because the woman was having an attack and would be hospitalized.

As soon as the PM became aware of the images, the Internal Affairs opened the investigation to investigate the fact and conduct of the police. The PM did not release the names of the officers involved in the occurrence.

Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB) spoke about the case on a social network and said he determined “Rigorous investigation and immediate action”.

“Unacceptable. I determined to the General Command of the Military Police to rigorously investigate and take immediate action regarding the facts recorded in Guarapari, last Saturday, which had the videos released today. The conduct in evidence does not represent the values ​​of our police”, he posted.

The State Department of Health (Sesa) said the woman was referred to a health unit in Guarapari.

The Association of Corporals and Soldiers of the Military Police released a note in which it says that the police “acted in self-defense as he was attacked and bitten by the assailant.”

The note also says that the woman “reacted aggressively to the approach of the military, biting one of our police officers present at the incident. Faced with the resistance of the woman involved, the military in self-defense, in a more energetic way, immobilized the woman. According to the father of the woman who was immobilized, the action of the police was not reprehensible, and he does not see excess in the way the approach was made.”

1 of 1 Video shows police officers beating women with punches and knees in ES — Photo: Reproduction/TV Gazeta Video shows police officers beating women with punches and knees in ES — Photo: Reproduction/TV Gazeta