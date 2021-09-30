Pokémon Unite Research Suggests Game May Change Soon

Pokémon Unite may receive major changes in the near future. At least that’s what a survey released by TiMi Studio, responsible for the game’s development, suggests.

According to Kotaku, developers took advantage of the arrival of MOBA on mobile devices to gather player feedback through a 50-question quiz.

The quiz has questions that range from how frustrated players are with the game to what they would like to see in future updates. The research also indicates that the studio may be studying the possibility of bringing more eSports elements to the title, as well as new game modes and even more ways to interact with the captured little monsters.

The site also points out that some issues are more “intriguing”. Asking players what kind of companion content is most interesting, the answers include the possibility of seeing more “visual and/or story content about Pokémon Unite“. It’s possible that TiMi Studio is signaling the arrival of something along the lines of short films from League of Legends and overwatch or even Fortnite, for example.

The publication calls attention to two questions in particular. The first is question 24, which asks what level of intensity players want to see in additional game modes, with responses ranging from “much more casual”, “at the same intensity” or “much more intense” than the current matches.

The second question that the site highlighted is 25, which asks players to give their opinion on the possibility of having the lobby with a visual based on game cities and also other ways to interact with the little monsters (such as feeding or petting ). Also, the studio wants to know if players want more playable Pokémon and the introduction of advantages/disadvantages according to the type of each pet.

Developers want to hear from players about the future of Pokémon UniteSource: Pokémon Company/Reproduction

For feedback, players just need to access the in-game events tab and click on the quiz button. The game will direct participants to the survey website, where they can answer the questions as many times as they like.

Recently, TiMi Studio listened to player complaints and released a patch update. The patch resolves issues related to Lucario’s Extreme Speed ​​ability, which had been doing much more damage than planned by the development team, and a bug that caused Crustle to gain a constant strength boost in certain situations.

Pokémon Unite has versions for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, and supports crossplay.