Police Officer sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard | World

Wayne Couzens, 48, was a guard at diplomatic facilities in London and admitted in June that he was guilty of the kidnapping, rape and murder of Everard. He has no chance of parole.

The 33-year-old marketing executive disappeared on March 3 after visiting friends in Clapham, south London, and was found dead a week later in a Kentish wood., in the south east of England, where Couzens lived.

The officer kidnapped Everard in a rental car, and the autopsy concluded that the young woman’s death was caused by a “compression of the neck.” According to prosecutors, the policeman strangled the victim’s neck and then burned her body.

2 of 2 Protesters lie in London during protest over Sarah Everard’s murder — Photo: Frank Augstein/AP Protesters lie in London during protest over Sarah Everard’s murder — Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

A witness saw Everard being handcuffed before disappearing, and police say Couzens may have used Covid-19 prevention protocols as an excuse for false arrest.

The Metropolitan Police, which investigated the murder (and where Couzens worked), said they were “disgusted, angry and devastated” by the crimes. Commissioner Cressida Dick apologized to Everard’s family.

British police are now investigating Couzens for a “one indecent exposure incident” in 2015 and two other charges against the former policeman in February of this year.