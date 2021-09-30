Positive economic data ease tension and Ibovespa rises supported by commodities

A battery of positive economic indicators in Brazil and abroad made investors momentarily take out of focus fears about the global rise in energy prices, as well as fears about China and U.S, allowing the Ibovespa to breathe a day after having reached the second worst mark in 2021.

Strengthened in particular by stocks linked to commodities, the Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 0.89% to 111,106.83 points. But it will pass far from avoiding on Thursday the third month in a row in the red. The index accumulates a low of 6.46% in September. The financial turnover of the session was 30.6 billion reais.

the chinese Evergrande announced the sale of about 20% in Shengjing Bank to raise US$1.55 billion and reduced the fear of a real estate crisis in the country, which in turn allowed the recovery of shares of commodity exporters to that market, such as Brazilian metals companies.

At euro zone, economic sentiment rose in September, after a fall in August.

Simultaneously, the fall in the yields of the bonds of the US Treasury also encouraged the search for riskier assets, after Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he does not expect rate hikes in the country until late 2022 or early 2023.

“The fall in Treasuries yields increased the appetite for risk around the world and also helped the Brazilian stock exchange,” said Clear Corretora analyst Rafael Ribeiro, in a note.

And Brazil brought economic data better than expected, such as the opening of 372,265 jobs in August, the highest result for the month of the series started in 2010.

And the country’s public sector contradicted expectations and had a primary surplus of 16.7 billion reais in August, a record for the month.

Highlights

Braskem (BRKM5) soared 9.1%, resuming the valuation outlined the day before when it announced an agreement with the Mexican Pemex, but the movement was hit by the general fall of the stock market.

Jbs (JBSS3) evolved 6.2%. The company announced on Monday that it had completed the purchase of Kerry’s UK meat and meal business.

And the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) said this morning that Brazil is negotiating an increase in chicken export quotas to the United Kingdom. In the sector, MARFRIG rose 4% and BRF gained 1.9%.

Usiminas (USIM5) gained 6.15%, partially reacting after heavy losses in the last two sessions, after having announced on Monday the shutdown of blast furnace 2 at its plant in Ipatinga for up to 5 months due to an incident that had no details reported by company to the market.

Petrobras (PETR4) resisted the drop in the price of a barrel of oil and rose 1.6% after announcing an agreement to sell the Chinese CNOOC an extra 5% share in the contract for sharing the surplus from the transfer of rights in the Búzios field, in the Basin pre-salt of Santos, for 2.08 billion dollars.

Interbank (BIDI11) lost another 2.8%, extending a debacle that hit high-growth-based companies with strength. Since the maximum recorded on July 23, the paper has accumulated a low of around 40%.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) also lost track of the recovery on the stock market and retreated another 1.7%, with stocks linked to consumption losing vast ground in the face of expectations of higher interest rates to contain inflation in the country.

Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3) shrank 1.1% and GPA (PCAR3) had a low of 1.7%.

Hapvida (HAPV3) fell 0.2%. The role had already fallen sharply the day before after Cade’s Superintendence declared the agreement to merge with the complex a complex Notre Dame Intermedica (GNDI3), which lost 0.34%.

On Wednesday, Credit Suisse said in a note to clients that Cade’s warning does not represent a risk for the merger.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4) had an increase of 1.8%, pulling the car of the banking sector, as investors preferred to position themselves in stocks with greater liquidity and more resilient companies during the crisis.

Santander Brazil (SANB11) had an increase of 1.1%.

White Month (MEDIA3), out of the index, had an increase of 4.3%, after having announced the night before the purchase of health food company Latinex for up to 272 million reais.