Postpone or not? With backstage warfare, CBF lives uncertain about end of season date | soccer

There is an ongoing war behind the scenes in Brazilian football over the best way to end the 2021 season. There are those who defend – such as Atlético-MG – that the game schedule ends on December 5th, the date initially scheduled for the end of the Brasileirão , and who prefers – like Flamengo – that the season extends and advances throughout the last month of the year.

This divergence also exists within the CBF. The organization is in talks with the National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (Fenapaf) before taking this decision, which should be announced later this week. According to the ge he learned, Fenapaf is listening to the leaders of each Serie A cast before informing CBF about a final position.

There is an already complicated solution for stretch the rope until December 8th and 9th – Wednesday and Thursday – for the end of the Brazilian Nationals. With the finals of the Copa do Brasil on December 12th and 15th. But the athletes, in Fenapaf’s first consultations with unions and leaders, do not want an extension until December 19th or 26th. For it would directly interfere with the vacation, once again.

The main argument of those who defend the end of the Brasileirão on December 5th concerns the players’ vacation. The category amended the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Due to the pandemic, there was no rest between the end of the last Serie A and the state this year.

The last official vacation period was in April 2020, when the pandemic had just been declared and the championships had been interrupted. In addition, the 2022 season will also be squeezed because of the World Cup, which starts on November 18th. Series A needs to end before then.

Fenapaf prefers that the Brasileirão ends on December 5th, but its final position will depend on what the captains of the 20 teams say. The São Paulo Football Federation informed CBF on Wednesday that its five clubs in Serie A want the championship to end on December 5th.

Last Friday, when Tite called the Seleção to the October qualifiers, CBF announced that it would postpone club matches with selected athletes: Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Internacional and Palmeiras.

– We talked to Manoel (Flores), who is the competition director. And, as it is again three games, the same criteria we adopted in September will be adopted in relation to clubs that had players called up – said Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the Selection.

Internally at CBF, the decision was taken at that time to postpone the end of Serie A to the second half of December. But some clubs reacted in the opposite direction and asked not to have their games postponed, even with the lack of players called up.