Powell reiterates that the Fed is close to meeting the necessary criteria for tapering

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), Jerome Powell, reiterated this Wednesday, 29, that the institution is close to achieving the “substantial progress” necessary for the beginning of the call tapering, the process of gradually reducing asset purchases.

Since 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic hit the economy, the Fed has been buying $80 billion in Treasuries, US debt, and $40 billion in mortgage-backed bonds every month.

The objective of this quantitative easing program (QE) is to maintain stable financial conditions, with a reduction in long-term interest rates, which allows the continuity of the flow of credit to companies and families.

After the Fed’s most recent monetary policy meeting this month, Powell indicated that the start of ending the program could be officially announced in November.

On Wednesday, at the event, the leader pondered that an increase in the basic interest rate, currently in the range between 0% and 0.25% per year, is still far from occurring.

“The Fed is carefully approaching the monetary normalization process,” he declared.

Certified experts from Brazil’s biggest brokerages teach you how to go from basics to growing extra income by trading as a stock exchange trader. Join Free

Related