Power cut due to non-payment of electricity bill again to be allowed from October | Economy

In April, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) suspended the power cut due to default for beneficiaries of the social tariff due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, the measure was valid until June 30, but was extended by the agency until September 30 (video below). According to Aneel, there is no provision for another postponement.

Suspension for default may occur, for example, in the following situations:

failure to pay the bill for the provision of the public electricity distribution service;

failure to pay for billable services, such as emergency reconnection and post disconnection or removal.

Before suspending the energy supply, the distributor must send a notification to the consumer.

According to Aneel’s resolution, this notification must be “written, specific and with proven delivery or, alternatively, printed prominently on the invoice”.

Shipping must be done at least 15 days in advance.

In the case of low-income families, the distributor can negotiate the debt installment in at least three installments.

The ban on cutting covered about 12 million families that fall under the social tariff for electricity.

This does not mean that all families had suspended cuts during this period, but that from now on they may suffer power interruptions if there is no payment of the electricity bill.

Last year, Aneel had adopted a similar measure, but initially the ban on cutting for non-payment covered all residential consumers and essential services.

The agency then extended the suspension until the end of 2020, but only for low-income consumers.

To cover the loss of revenue that distributors had with the measure, Aneel allowed companies to stop paying compensation owed to consumers who suffer from power outages exceeding the limit allowed by the agency.

By December 31, distributors must credit unpaid compensation to consumers.

The social tariff is a public policy that grants discounts on the electricity bill to low-income families. The consumer receives a monthly rebate on the electricity bill that varies according to the consumption table.

