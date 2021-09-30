Power Outage Hits China, Threatening Economy and Christmas Shopping Season – Economy

DONGGUAN, China – Cuts of energy and even blackouts have slowed down or closed factories across the China in recent days, posing a new threat to the country’s economic slowdown and possibly hitting even more global supply chains ahead of the bustling shopping season. Christmas in the west.

The blackouts have affected most of eastern China, where much of the population lives and works. Some building administrators have disabled the elevators. Municipal pumping stations were shut down, prompting one city to encourage residents to store extra water for the next few months, though it later backtracked on the council.

There are several reasons for the sudden low supply of electricity in much of China. More regions of the world are reopening after the lockdowns caused by the pandemic, significantly increasing the energy demand of Chinese factories hungry for exports.

Export demand for aluminum, one of the most energy-consuming products, has been strong. Just as the steel and cement, fundamental to China’s gigantic construction programs, has been robust.

As demand for electricity grew, it raised the price of coal to generate power. But Chinese regulators have not allowed utilities to raise tariffs enough to cover the rising cost of coal. Therefore, utilities have reduced the operating speed of their power plants for longer hours.

In the city of Dongguan, a major industrial center near Hong Kong, a shoe factory employing 300 workers rented a generator last week for $10,000 a month to ensure work could continue. Between rental costs and diesel oil to power the generator, electricity is currently twice as expensive as when the factory simply used the grid.

“This is the worst year since we opened the factory, approximately 20 years ago,” said Jack Tang, general manager of the company.

Economists estimate that production disruptions at Chinese factories would make it difficult to restock empty shelves in many stores in the West and could contribute to inflation in the coming months.

Three Taiwanese publicly traded electronics companies, including two Apple suppliers and one Tesla supplier, released statements on Sunday night, warning that their factories were among those affected. Apple and Tesla were silent.

It is unclear how long the energy crisis will last. Experts in China predicted that authorities would compensate by diverting electricity from energy-intensive industries such as steel, cement and aluminium, and said that might solve the problem.

China’s National Grid Company, a government-run electricity distributor, said in a statement on Monday that it would guarantee supplies “and definitely maintain what is essential for people’s livelihoods, development and security.”

Still, energy shortages across the country have led economists to lower their estimates for China’s growth this year. Nomura, a Japanese financial institution, reduced its economic expansion forecast in the last quarter of this year from 4.4% to 3%.

Electricity shortages are starting to make supply chain problems worse. The sudden resumption of the world economy has led to a shortage of key components like computer chips and has helped to wreak havoc on the world’s freight carriers, misplaced too many containers and the ships that carry them.

Energy sources are a little different. Compared to last year, demand for electricity in China is growing this year at almost twice its usual annual pace. Rising orders for smartphones, home appliances, fitness equipment and other products mass-produced by factories in China drove the rise.

China’s energy problems are contributing in part to higher prices elsewhere, including Europe. Experts said an increase in prices in China had prompted energy distributors to send ships loaded with liquefied natural gas to Chinese ports, leaving others chasing more sources. But most of China’s energy problems are unique to the country.

Two-thirds of China’s electricity comes from burning coal, which Beijing is trying to reduce to combat climate change. Coal prices rose along with demand. But as the government keeps electricity prices low, particularly in residential areas, use by homes and businesses has increased anyway.

Faced with losing more money for every additional ton of coal they burn, some power plants have been shut down for maintenance in recent weeks, saying it was necessary for safety reasons. Many other plants have been operating below full capacity and have been concerned about increasing power generation when it would mean losing more money, said Lin Boqiang, dean of the Chinese Institute for Energy Policy Studies at Xiamen University.

In late August, China’s main economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, ordered 20 major cities and provinces to cut energy consumption for the rest of the year. Regulators mentioned the need to ensure that cities and provinces meet Beijing’s annual targets for carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels.

In addition to coal, hydroelectric dams provide much of China’s remaining energy, while wind turbines, solar panels and nuclear power plants play an increasing role.

China’s difficulty in keeping lights on and faucets working presents a challenge for Xi Jinping, the country’s top leader, and for the Communist Party of China. They took a triumphalist stance this year, emphasizing China’s success in quickly eliminating coronavirus outbreaks and securing the release of a senior Huawei executive, Meng Wanzhou, in a dispute with the United States and Canada.

But Xi is in danger of being scarred by both problems and victories. He acted strongly to quell any opposition within the Communist Party and extended the party’s reach to more sections of Chinese life. If people in China start pointing fingers, there will be few to blame.

China’s economic recovery from the pandemic was largely driven by heavy investments in infrastructure as well as increased exports. Total energy use for industrial purposes consumes 70 percent of China’s electricity, led by mostly state-owned steel, cement and aluminum producers.

“If these guys produce more, it will have a huge impact on electricity demand,” Dean Lin Boqiang said, adding that those in charge of looking after the Chinese economy would order these three industries to control their consumption. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA