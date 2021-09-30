Pregnant, Andressa Urach returns to prostitution; know more!







Recently, the model announced the end of her marriage to Thiago Lopes. Photo: Instagram: @andressaurachoficial / Famous and Celebrities

After recently announcing the end of her marriage to businessman Thiago Lopes, Andressa Urach confirmed this Wednesday (29), that she has returned to prostitution.

In an Instagram post, she appeared in a top and bikini and wrote: “Warning: Imola is back,” in reference to the name she used when she was a prostitute.

In the post, Urach also warned that fans and followers could see her at Gruta Azul, an adult entertainment club in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul. “I don’t want to talk about it, but it’s the truth. I’m back, love,” he said in interview with Who.

It is worth remembering that on the eve of Father’s Day, she and Thiago also announced that they were waiting for the arrival of Leon, the couple’s first child. “He thinks I took the baby out and wants to admit me. But I didn’t, I’m just going back to work because I have bills to pay since he left me pregnant,” he told the vehicle.

Recently, Andressa shared with fans that she spent eight days in a psychiatric clinic to treat her boderline disorder.

“I’m still not good enough to talk about everything that has happened and is happening in my life because of boderline, but when I get well I’ll talk about it! Dealing with anger for me is difficult and I’m very angry at the Universal Church . I feel robbed, used and cheated. Working forgiveness for me is something that only God can help me,” she said.