presenter is prevented from appearing on the broadcaster

Fausto Silva was unable to make his first official appearance as a Band contract at an event to publicize the new 2022 program schedule of the station, held today at the station’s headquarters in São Paulo. Director Cris Gomes explained that the presenter was banned from making his debut due to contractual reasons.

“Faustão can’t be present for contractual reasons, I’m representing the Band’s professionals. Faustão in the Band is already a reality for all of us who are living the construction of one of the biggest projects of our careers”, declared Gomes in recorded video.

For the first time, the station showed excerpts from the stage of Faustão’s program on Globo, with the dancers performing in the studio. More than 300 professionals, from different areas, are involved in the production of the program. As reported by columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from splash, Fausto’s teams work up to 16 hours a day to put the program on the air.

The Band promised external materials and lots of studio dynamics. Sister of Fausto Silva and contracted for the Fausto program on the Band, Leonor Corrêa commented: “Emotion rhymes with Faustão. And that will have on the Band”.

Entitled “Faustão na Band”, Fausto Silva’s attraction will be shown from Monday to Friday, in prime time from next year.

“It’s crazy, man!”

Prevented from presenting the channel’s biggest star, the Band resorted to an old image by Fausto Silva, from the time of “Perdidos na Noite”. He appeared in a vignette and spoke the famous jargon: “Loco, man!”.

The presenter, who already had his bags ready for the Band, had an early departure from Globo in early June in the middle of “Super Dança dos Famosos”, which became a solo program with Tiago Leifert in charge.

Fausto worked for Globo for over three decades and did not get a farewell from the channel. Luciano Huck replaced him on Sunday afternoons after the end of “Super Dance of the Famous” with Leifert.