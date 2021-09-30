‘President makes fun of truck drivers’, says Chorão, leader of the 2018 strike | Economy

Reproduction/Facebook Wallace Landim, Chorão, truck leader

Amidst the increase in the value of diesel in refineries, the president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, accused President Jair Bolsonaro of making a mockery of the demands of truck drivers. Chorão, as he is known, also said that Bolsonaro transfers responsibility for the fuel adjustment to the governors.

Landim was the leader of the truck drivers’ strike in 2018 and is considering a new strike in the category in the coming months. Chorão stressed that there will be a meeting on October 16 to define the direction of the strike.

“We are analyzing it. A strike is not ruled out. We are already at the limit. We have a president who makes fun of it, who says it is not magic, that he has nothing to do with it, that the governors are to blame. It is, clearly, a transfer of responsibility, which can be very harmful,” said the president of Abrava, in an interview with Veja.

“The Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, is taking the initiative to discuss with party leaders to reduce the price of fuel. This is the attitude we expected from the President of the Republic, who is our leader, the head of the nation . The president needs to stop campaigning for 2022 and take responsibility for himself,” he concluded, referring to the bill that sets a tax rate on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). The proposal can be voted on this Wednesday in the Chamber of Deputies.

Landim was one of the critics of the diesel readjustment announced by Petrobras this week. The value of fuel increased by 8.9% and went on to cost R$ 3.06 at the refineries.

The measure revolted the category that promises new mobilizations against the successive increases of Petrobras. Abrava, along with two other entities that represent truck drivers, also requested the opening of a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) to investigate Petrobras’ adjustments. The request has yet to be analyzed by the National Congress.