President of Flamengo reveals promise of CBF by calendar extension until 12/26: “Pela isonomia” | Flamengo

With only a few hours to go to the semifinals of the Libertadores, Flamengo does not leave the national scene aside and works behind the scenes so that the call-ups of players and postponements of matches due to the FIFA date do not jeopardize their walks in the Brasileirão and in the Copa do Brasil. For this, the club met with CBF directors and received the promise that the calendar will be extended until December 26th.

1 of 3 Rodolfo Landim — Photo: Alexandre Lago Rodolfo Landim — Photo: Alexandre Lago

Last week, president Rodolfo Landim and vice-president Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches met at the headquarters of the entity that governs national football to debate solutions. The meeting was attended by the director of competitions, Manoel Flores, and president Ednaldo Rodrigues. According to the representative of Flamengo, it was decided that the Brasileirão will not end on December 5th.

– We had a long working meeting, we analyzed the agreements that had already been made with Fenapaf (National Federation of Professional Soccer Athletes).

“It was very clear that we could extend the championship until December 26th, which would open dates for the accommodation of the championship.

Last Friday, after the call-up of the Brazilian team, the coordinator Juninho Paulista even said that the calendar adjustment would be published on the same day, as informed by Manoel Flores. So far, however, nothing has been made official.

– To avoid conflicts with Brazilian clubs that had players called up – Juninho said at the time.

2 of 3 Juninho Paulista calls for Brazilian national team CBF — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Juninho Paulista calls for Brazilian national team CBF — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

According to Landim, the breach was mainly due to the postponement of the FIFA Club World Cup, which will only be played in February 2022. With this, the CBF would have committed to reorganize both the Brasileirão matches and the final of the Copa do Brasil , if necessary, so that clubs that assign players to national teams are not harmed.

– Flamengo will lose five players in this period. This commitment has been made and we hope that CBF will fulfill it. It is unbelievable to go back.

“It is a commitment not only to Flamengo, but to Brazilian football. It was assumed as a commitment by the CBF due to the much-vaunted equality”

At the meeting, the possibility was also raised that the active athletes in the domestic scenario will not be called up from the moment that Brazil guarantees classification for the World Cup in Qatar. Everything will depend, however, on the performance in the next rounds of qualifying.

3 of 3 Gabigol and Richarlison at Brazilian national team training — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Gabigol and Richarlison in training for the Brazilian team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Flamengo currently has three games less than most opponents in the Brasileirão, but will already have two more matches postponed due to the calls of Gabriel and Everton Ribeiro for the next FIFA date. If he confirms his presence in the Libertadores decision, another match will have to be rescheduled.