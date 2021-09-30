President of Flamengo summons fans to Libertadores final: “Players will need you” – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION

Flamengo won 2-0 against Barcelona de Guayaquil, this Wednesday (29), and guaranteed classification for the final of the Libertadores da América. In aggregate, the semifinal confrontation ended 4-0 for Mengão. Now, the focus is on the decision of the continental competition, and the president of Rubro-Negro, Rodolfo Landim, summoned the Nation.

— Very happy, very happy… The whole squad is very happy, the whole crowd is also very happy, I’m absolutely sure. Now we’re going to Montevideo and we’re going to invite the fans. I still don’t know exactly how the ticketing process will be and everything else, but it’s very important to be able to count on the heat of the fans there in Montevideo -, said the agent, before continuing:

— Thank you all. Once again, let’s go to Montevideo if we can. Let’s give the affection, come and give your strength to Mengão, because we’re going to need this affection a lot. I’m sure players will rely a lot on this to be able to raise another title -, concluded the president Rodolfo Landim, in an interview published on Flamengo’s social networks.

As said, the Libertadores decision already has a defined place and opponent. Flamengo will face Palmeiras on November 27, at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The schedule, however, has not yet been released by Conmebol, which should happen in the coming weeks.

Flamengo, however, turns the key and starts to focus on the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro faces Athletico-PR, for the 23rd round of the national competition. This match will start at 4 pm (Brasilia time) on Sunday (03), at Maracanã.