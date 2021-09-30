Presidential Decree Removes Obligation of Operators on Broadband Service

the presiinbefore jair Bolsonaro edited a decree on Tuesday (28) that remove the obligation of the concessionaires in telecomservice communicationsinrem, until the end inthis year, 10% of localsins indicated by Anatel with infrastructure in band wide.

THE obligation was present in an attachment in a decree from the president himselfinbefore, in January inthis year, which approved the General Plan in Goals for the Universalization of the Switched Fixed Telephone Service (PGMU).

the decree established infrastructure in optical fiber with capacityin minimum in 10 gigabits per second in “ifins in municipalities, towns, isolated urban areas and rural agglomerations that do not yet have inthis infrastructure.” THE obligation rises to 25% by the end in 2022.

“Given the difficultiesins reported by the concessionaires for the fulfillment of the first goal within the period originally provided for in the PGMU, consideringinit was necessary to change it”, stated the government in text sent to the press.

“But the concessionaires are still obliged to pay attentioninr at least 25% of the locationsins indicated by Anatel until the end in 2022″, the government added, stating that “flexibility” does not change the obligation of the operators listeninrem all locationsinonly until the end in 2024.