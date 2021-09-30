Prevent is ordered to pay R$ 2 million to the patient’s family

× Photo: Robson Negrinni/The Antagonist

The Court of São Paulo determined this week that Prevent Senior deposit R$ 1.92 million in court to pay for the treatment of retired Carlos Alberto Reis, 61 years old, informs the G1.

According to his family, Reis received the Covid-kit after being admitted to a hospital unit of the health operator in São Paulo and not receiving adequate care against the disease. The operator can appeal against the decision, which is an injunction.

At the time, the retiree was transferred, at the option of the family, to the Albert Einstein, as the private hospital was the only one with an ICU available at the time, March 2021. He was discharged after two months of hospitalization.

The decision of judge Guilherme Santini Teodoro, of the 30th Civil Court, was signed on Monday (27), but published on Wednesday (29), and determines that Prevent Senior deposits almost R$ 2 million in court within five days.

In his sentence, the judge said to see “elements indicative of failure in medical-hospital care” by the operator, who gave the patient “drugs proven to be ineffective [contra a Covid], such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine”, when he was already suffering from respiratory failure.

“Covid-kit was applied and admission to the ICU was not provided, recommended by the serious condition of the patient, initially treated in the ward [do hospital Sancta Maggiore] and then, through the intervention of a trusted family doctor, in semi-ICU”, wrote the magistrate.