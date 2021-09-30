Prevent Senior case calls into question an innovative model focused on the elderly

Doctors and experts in the private health market say the Prevent Senior scandal threatens to ruin the company’s reputation and business, once praised for creating an innovative and profitable business model, focusing on a more “expensive” audience, the elderly .

The company was accused by doctors who worked there of hiding that patients died of covid-19, hiding the cause of death of a doctor infected with the disease and of threatening employees who reported irregularities with the research.

The case was included in the investigations of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate. The executive director of Prevent, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, is the target of an investigation into an alleged agreement between the Jair Bolsonaro government and the company and into the role of the operator in an alleged parallel office that advised the government.

Wanted by UOL, Prevent Senior did not comment until the publication of this text.

Focus on seniors, considered an ‘expensive’ audience

With more than 505,000 customers and operating in 16 cities in three regions of the country, Prevent is among the ten largest operators in the country, according to the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency).

The company has a business model that has been praised for years by specialists, competitors and scholars in the field of private healthcare in Brazil. Innovative and profitable, the model is based on serving the elderly, a public often neglected by other companies.

Brothers Fernando and Eduardo Parrillo opened the network’s first hospital in the 1990s.

“THE Prevent Senior made it different by accepting the elderly at a reasonable price, taking actions to promote health and prevention, with tests and procedures before they were necessary”, says Francisco balestrin, president of the SindHosp (Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo).

Although other companies also offer plans for the elderly and have their own hospitals, such as Amil and Unimed, experts point out that the combination of factors adopted by Prevent took its name to a level of innovation.

Ana Maria Malik, a doctor and coordinator of FGV Saúde, says that the company works so that patients who have good exams, without health problems, are treated with preventive actions, in order to maintain positive results. “The premise of Prevent Senior is that, from the moment the beneficiary uses any service, he will be taken care of. With that, he won’t go to the pemergency room without need,” he declares.

Even other agents in the private health sector recognize the prominence of Prevent Senior.

“The model was very innovative when they created it and, nowadays, it is what other operators have sought to do”, says Jefferson Plentz, President of the Group Techtools health, company providing technological services for hospitals, such as cost management for professionals. “By using technology to systematize the lines of care and be more efficient, they were able to reach an audience that has a higher cost of management.”

Profit increased 15% in 2020 to R$495 million

The company managed to profitably serve a public considered “more expensive” by adopting a vertical model, that is, offering health plans, exams, consultations and its own hospitals.

In 2020, the peak period of the pandemic, the company had revenues of R$ 4.3 billion, an increase of 17% compared to 2019 and more than 50% compared to 2018. Last year’s net profit was R$ $495 million, an increase of almost 15% over 2019.

For comparison, Hapvida, the country’s largest healthcare operator, had revenues of R$8.5 billion and profited R$785.3 million in 2020, with a much larger customer base in its medical and dental plans, of 6 .7 million people.

There was an advance of health companies as a whole during the pandemic, as highlighted by reports from financial analysts, who recommend investments in the sector. “As a more crisis-resistant sector, we currently enjoy exposure to health, especially for investors looking for more protection in times of strong market instability,” says the bank BTG in report.

Investigated by CPI, MP-SP and ANS

During the pandemic, however, Prevent was no longer cited as an example of a business to be the target of complaints of irregularities.

A report by the CPI showed that the company would have carried out a “clinical study” without patients’ authorization to guide the application of the so-called “covid kit”, composed of drugs without efficacy in the treatment of the disease (such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin and others). There are several testimonies that support the report.

Doctors also say they have been pressured to prescribe these drugs and forge death certificates to hide that deaths were caused by covid.

The company denies the allegations and says the doctors’ complaint is based on theft and manipulation of patient data.

In the balance of 2020, Prevent stated that “it was cited in several reports that portray the innovative care protocols and processes, especially those adopted during the covid-19 pandemic.”

The CPI is also investigating whether there is a relationship between the company and the federal government, with the suspicion that the Ministry of Health has used a protocol created by the operator to encourage the use of the so-called “covid kit”.

In addition, there is a suspicion that the so-called “parallel cabinet” of the federal government, which would have guided the president on how to conduct the pandemic, also maintained relations with the company, which would have been warned by former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

Opposition politicians accuse the company of criminal conduct. “Who allows this [o estudo clínico] happens, to do this with patients, it is criminal. There were 700 patients surveyed with authorization, but more than 6,000 were surveyed without authorization. Until today, the Prevent gives chloroquine to whoever gets there,”‘ said senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), during session of the CPI.

Last week, the State Public Ministry of São Paulo created a task force to investigate the complaints against the operator. The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) also opened processes to investigate the company’s performance.

Scandal threatens company reputation and business

Specialists and agents working in the private health sector interviewed by UOL claim that the scandal demonstrates the political use of science and the health area and say that the case could put Prevent’s business at risk.

“Science is in check, being used in an absolutely light way by most politicians. It is necessary to respect science”, says Plentz.

A researcher who works in the private health area and knows one of the founders of Prevent told the article that he is very oriented towards doing good business and ensuring that the company works. For him, this “appetite to earn money” may have led the company to make wrong choices during the pandemic.

Another source, a member of an association of private hospitals, said that Prevent was carried away by “ideological contamination”. For her, this posture may have put the successful model created by the company at risk.

For Gonçalo Vecina, a public health doctor and professor of public health at USP (University of São Paulo), the accusations created an “indelible” stain on the company’s image.

“There is no way to clean the stain of not having been ethical, of not having used the self-declaration [em que o paciente autoriza os estudos]. It’s unacceptable,” he says.