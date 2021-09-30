Prevent Senior member band will no longer participate in festival with Slipknot | Song

The Knotfest Brasil festival announced this Wednesday (29th) that the band Armored Dawn is no longer part of the event’s program.
The event announced the band’s departure from the line-up through a statement. It’s not clear whether it was a festival decision or a rock group withdrawal.
Eduardo Parrillo, vocalist of the group, is one of the partners of Prevent Senior, a health insurance company investigated by Covid’s CPI.
“KNOTFEST Brasil announces that the Brazilian band Armored Dawn will no longer be part of the festival’s lineup to be held in December 2022”, says the statement published on social networks.
The festival is an initiative of the band Slipknot and will also feature Sepultura, Bring Me The Horizon and Trivium. After being postponed due to the pandemic, the first Brazilian edition is scheduled for December 18, 2022.
Launched in 2012, the festival established itself in the United States and expanded to countries such as Japan, Mexico, Colombia and France. Lasting 12 hours, the Brazilian edition will feature two stages and other attractions such as Vended, Mr. Bungle.
Eduardo Parrillo’s involvement in music is not restricted to Armored Dawn.
He and his brother and partner at Prevent, Fernando Parrillo, also own Doctor Pheabes, a hard rock band that has played at Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio in editions sponsored by the health insurance company.
The brothers Eduardo and Fernando Parrillo, owners of Prevent Senior, in publicity photos of the hard rock band Doctor Pheabes, of which they are, respectively, vocalist and guitarist — Photo: Divulgação/Doctor Pheabes
Prevent recommended palliative treatment for those who didn’t need it
Prevent Senior is being investigated by Covid’s Senate Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) for unethical and unscientific conduct in the pandemic.
Allegations of changing medical records to make up deaths by covid-19, conducting medical research without patient consent and distributing drugs for early treatment of the disease – which have no proven efficacy – weigh on the company.
In testimony on Tuesday (28), lawyer Bruna Morato told the CPI a denial pact and routine threats to the operator’s doctors.