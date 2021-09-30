Prevent Senior patients denounce since 2020 they are “guinea pigs”; read reports

Prevent Senior’s profile on the consumer complaints website “Reclame Aqui” has had complaints, since 2020, of patients who claim to have been treated as guinea pigs by the health plan when seeking treatment for Covid-19 and receiving medications that have been proven to be ineffective against the disease. There are also reports of patient refusal and false diagnosis.

In May 2020, a 52-year-old patient alleges that, even without a closed diagnosis for Covid-19, a doctor asked her to sign an authorization form for the prescription of the “chloroquine + azithromycin” combo, the same used in the study that concealed deaths. She refused on the grounds that she didn’t want to be a “guinea pig”.

“I do not accept taking chloroquine, because there is no scientific proof of its effectiveness and I would be another guinea pig”, wrote the patient, who after a worsening, says that she had to return to the Prevent Senior hospital and the use of the drugs was recommended again.

Another customer said in August that the network refused to perform a Covid-19 test on his grandfather, who was nearly 70, who had shortness of breath and other symptoms of the disease. Without the diagnosis, doctors prescribed the elderly person to use chloroquine.

Prevent Senior’s approach to recommending the “covid kit” continued throughout 2020 and 2021. In March of this year, a patient stated that she had a virtual consultation with a nurse who prescribed the “Covid kit” before having a diagnosis of the disease. She claims to have rejected the medications and says she sought care outside the health plan. After a test, the patient found that she was not on Covid-19.

In April, a client claimed that doctors at one of Prevent Senior’s hospitals had four times refused to admit her father, who was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 and saturation below 90. She also says in the complaint that she had prescriptions prescribed by doctors for chloroquine and ivermectin.

In May, another patient denounced the practice. “I gave Covid positive and they [Prevent Senior] they offered me the early treatment kit with chloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin, vitamin D and C, already proven to be ineffective and which can still cause harm. […] I don’t want to be their guinea pig, especially with ineffective and dangerous treatments”, wrote the patient.

Prevent Senior was contacted to comment on the cases, but has not yet issued a position. The space is open for demonstrations.

