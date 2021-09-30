Prevent Senior’s partner band cut from Knotfest Brasil festival

The organization of Knotfest Brasil announced last Wednesday (29th) that it cut the band Armored Dawn from its schedule. The group’s vocalist is Eduardo Parrillo, who uses the artistic name of Eduardo Parras, one of the partners of Prevent Senior, a health insurance company investigated at Covid’s CPI, in Brasília.

In a post published on Instagram at around 9 pm, the festival released a brief note: “KNOTFEST Brasil announces that the Brazilian band Armored Dawn will no longer be part of the festival’s lineup to be held in December 2022.”

The announcement comes after Prevent Senior, whose partners are the brothers Eduardo and Fernando Parrillo, is involved in a series of complaints. The company is accused of promoting the testing of drugs without proven efficacy against Covid-19, withholding information from patients and families, in addition to pressuring physicians who have signed up to comply with these guidelines.

Eduardo has another rock band, Doctor Pheabes, in which Fernando (known as Magrão) plays guitar. The group was cited in the CPI on Tuesday (28). In her testimony to the commission, lawyer Bruna Morato, a representative of doctors who denounce Prevent Senior, stated that employees were required to sing, with their hands on their chests, a hymn of loyalty to the company composed by the group of the two partners.

The name Doctor Pheabes is a reference to a horror movie called “The Abominable dr. Phibes” (1971), in which Vincent Price seeks revenge against doctors against surgeons who operated on his deceased wife.

Knotfest, scheduled for December 18 at Sambódromo do Anhembi, in São Paulo, will feature metal band Slipknot, as well as shows by Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura, Motionless in White, Vended and Project 46. There is still the name of a headliner to be filled out. It has not yet been announced that it will replace Armored Dawn.

