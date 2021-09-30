Previously quoted at Inter, Daniel Alves opens the game about the future and reveals the only proposal that made him “sway”

Previously quoted and even praised by Inter’s management, right-back Daniel Alves, 38, opened the game this Wednesday to Flow Sport Club, on YouTube, about his decision not to accept any proposal after leaving São Paulo , revealing that Athletico, through manager Mário Celso Petraglia, was the one who made it “swing” in terms of offer.

“I decided to stop this rest of the season because I said, when I arrived, that in Brazil I only played for São Paulo. And I like to make my words count. Today it’s not worth… not saying anything. The season isn’t over, they’re in the final stretch, I’ll play practically nothing. I didn’t come for anything other than my dream, it was fulfilled, the market is closed. Opportunities arose to go to Mexico, but for my goals I decided not to go. It’s a market I love for its quality, but it wasn’t the time. I have other bigger goals”, he said.

In relation to Inter, the initial information of interest was given by the Goal website, which even brought an interview full of praise for the player made by the soccer vice-president Emilio Papaléo Zin. Afterwards, the other directors vehemently denied the chance of being hired.

“I received a lot of offers. But, being quite honest, I often ask for this, but here in Brazil, if I could be on the side, I would be with Petraglia. This guy is a giant eagle of knowledge, of how to do things, of not participating in a system, of believing in what he does. The guy explains things to you, and you fall in love with the guy. I shook. But I said, calm down, let’s take a moment for all this, assimilate. Give me time to put my ideas in place. What price (am) willing to pay? It wasn’t there, so it’s over”, said Daniel about Petraglia and Athletico.

