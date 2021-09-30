Price composition varies: understand what weighs more for gasoline, gas and diesel

The composition of prices varies according to fuel.

In case of diesel, whose value charged by Petrobras to the refineries rose by almost 9% this Wednesday (29), the greatest weight goes to the cost of production, with a contribution of 52.1% in the total value. It is this amount that is most influenced by external factors, such as international oil prices and exchange rates.

In second place comes the ICMS (16%), a state tax that has been criticized by the federal government, as its value varies. Next, with 14%, comes the cost of biodiesel, which needs to be mixed with fuel.

With 11% comes the cost of distribution and, finally, with 6.9%, comes the Cide, PIS, Pasep and Cofins federal taxes.

In the case of Gasoline, ICMS has a greater weight, with 27.7%, followed by federal taxes, with 11.3%. The greatest weight of the final price is for Petrobras’ realization (33.4%).

As for the LPG (cooking gas), ICMS is 14.8%, Petrobras’ realization of 47.5% and other taxes 0, because the government has zeroed the cost of gas.

The difference in composition between fuels is explained, in the case of gas, for example, by the cost of distribution. The work to make the gas reach consumers is greater when compared to gasoline or diesel, since the sector is more fragmented, explains Adriano Pires, from the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure.

The cost of distribution is lower for gasoline, taken by truck to the service stations, with a smaller sector pulverized.

Brazilian gasoline is in the middle of the price ranking

The price of Brazilian gasoline is neither the most expensive nor the cheapest in the world. At R$ 6.09 per liter, the fuel is in 81st place in the September ranking, which considers 168 countries.

In other words, the country is in the middle of the list produced by Global Petrol Prices, a site specialized in the subject. This indicates that the fuel tax in Brazil, at around 40%, is in line with the average.

The cheapest gasoline is from Venezuela, where the liter is R$ 0.10. Next comes Iran, with R$ 0.32.

(Posted by Ligia Tuon)