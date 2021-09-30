Procon-SP notifies Apple and Samsung for cell phone sale without charger

In a statement on Wednesday (29), Procon-SP announced that it had notified Apple and Samsung, requesting explanations about the launch of smartphones without a charger in the box, which could configure bundled purchase. The agency asks for explanations for the sale of the devices without the power component.

As requested, within 72 hours, companies must submit the following information:

what reasons support this business decision;

what will be the cost of the devices offered separately;

what will be made available for purchase by the consumer, so that the recharge can be carried out and what is the forecast time for charging the device with the new device; if the consumer has an alternative to use other devices with the same function.

Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP, says that “if this abusive practice is proven, companies may be fined according to provisions of the Consumer Defense Code, as happened with Apple in March of this year.”

Response from companies

Apple has yet to comment on the current case, but after being fined in March of this year, the company said the iPhones are compatible with existing chargers and even those made by third parties — which follow Anatel’s standards.

Samsung issued a statement through its press office last Tuesday (28), and says it will respond to the notification of Procon-SP. Read the answer in full below:

“Samsung informs that it received the notification in question on September 28th and will respond to the competent body. Samsung stresses that in order to minimize the use and disposal of materials that can impact the environment, it is transitioning to removing the charger plug and headphones on our latest line of Galaxy smartphones. Importantly, we’ve used a standardized charging port (USB-C type) since 2017, making chargers previously on the market compatible with our latest Galaxy devices. The USB-C cable is included, as appropriately informed to the consumer”.