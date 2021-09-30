Promo on Play Store: 44 free or discounted apps and games for Android

This Wednesday (29), the app store for smartphones equipped with the Android operating system is full of new promotions. TudoCelular, as usual, has gathered these offers available on the Google Play Store for those interested in acquiring, for free or at a discount, various apps, games and customization items.
There are 44 titles on offer in total, 13 of which are being made available for free and another 31 can be purchased at a reduction in their original costs. Featured are the games Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, ReactionLab 2 and Burly Men at Sea. It is worth remembering that last Monday (27) TudoCelular released another 47 opportunities.
The procedure to take advantage of the offers remains simple: just enter the desired application form and add it to your account, as if it were a purchase. This way, you can guarantee the lifetime license on your login — regardless of the device you are using.
As each promotion has its own validity period and defined by the publishers, prices can be modified at any time. Therefore, the ideal is to take the opportunity to add the applications to the account as soon as possible.
Finally, check out the complete list below: