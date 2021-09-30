PT aims for an agreement with Alckmin to avoid a collision in SP in 2022 and defeat Doria – 09/29/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The PT seeks an agreement with former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin to avoid a direct clash of forces — concentrating efforts on the common goal of defeating both Jair Bolsonaro for president and João Doria’s group (PSDB) for the São Paulo government .

One of the designs imagined by the PT members foresees Alckmin as a candidate for the Senate — in this case, the PT would launch an uncompetitive candidate for the position, facilitating the victory of the former governor.

Fernando Haddad (PT), in turn, would be a candidate for the government for the PT. Without Alckmin on the ballot for the same position, he could go for a more direct counterpoint to Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who should be Doria’s candidate for the succession.

Alckmin, however, would prefer to run for the government of SP. In this case, there would be a good-neighbor agreement with Haddad and the two would center fire on Doria’s group — with a commitment to support in the second round, in case one of the two is out of the dispute.

