PT aims for an agreement with Alckmin to avoid a collision in SP in 2022 and defeat Doria – 09/29/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The PT seeks an agreement with former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin to avoid a direct clash of forces — concentrating efforts on the common goal of defeating both Jair Bolsonaro for president and João Doria’s group (PSDB) for the São Paulo government .
COMMON GOAL
One of the designs imagined by the PT members foresees Alckmin as a candidate for the Senate — in this case, the PT would launch an uncompetitive candidate for the position, facilitating the victory of the former governor.
GOAL 2
Fernando Haddad (PT), in turn, would be a candidate for the government for the PT. Without Alckmin on the ballot for the same position, he could go for a more direct counterpoint to Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who should be Doria’s candidate for the succession.
GOAL 3
Alckmin, however, would prefer to run for the government of SP. In this case, there would be a good-neighbor agreement with Haddad and the two would center fire on Doria’s group — with a commitment to support in the second round, in case one of the two is out of the dispute.
FAMOUS ON NETWORKS
with BRUNO B. SOAGGI, BIANKA VIEIRA and VICTORIA AZEVEDO
PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find it here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to do independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet