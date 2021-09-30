Público will choose the name of the replacement for Louro José

Starting in October, Ana Maria Braga will share the Mais Você stage with a new puppet handler. Some tests are being done between the professional and the morning hostess.

But all in secret. Because Ana Maria wants to surprise her audience with the ‘birth’ of another child. A fact that draws attention is that the new manipulator has been hired by the Rio station since January. The audience must choose the name of the new parrot by popular vote.

As we exclusively anticipate, Ana Maria Braga remains contracted by the Marinho broadcaster until 2025. And yours More you is confirmed in the grid of the plim plim network for another four years.

In addition to the blonde, Globo renewed the contract until 2025 with Pedro Bial, Luciano Huck, André Marques, Marcio Garcia, Fernanda Gentil, Patricia Poet, William Bonner, Renata Vasconcellos, Ana Paula Araújo, Maju Coutinho, César Tralli and Ana Furtado.

Ana Maria Braga (Publishing/Globe)

With the contract renewed until 2025, a question hangs in the air: How much does the communicator earn to present her morning? To unravel this question, the column found that the mother of Blond Joseph earns approximately BRL 1,800,000.00 (one million and eight hundred thousand reais) to command your More you.