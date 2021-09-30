Pururuca pork: recipe, how to make it, ingredients

Get ready to work up an appetite because in this “Vai Ter Churras” Bruno Salomão makes a very crispy pork belly pururuca, to be served with lemon drops.

The accompaniment is also beautiful: potatoes baked directly on the coals and stuffed with cream cheese, mozzarella and fried bacon. I bet your mouth watered.

The specialist uses a piece of pork belly, also known as pancetta, complete with meat, streaky fat and skin, also called leather.

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

The great secret of the final texture is to dry the skin well with a paper towel, pierce the entire surface with a knife (without reaching the flesh) and not let any liquid touch it.

Therefore, only the other side of the piece will be tempered.

For every kilo of meat, Bruno mixes a pinch of cumin, half a teaspoon of chopped fresh rosemary, a tablespoon of full seasoning – learn here – plus salt and pepper to taste.

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

This tasty paste is placed on thick aluminum foil that, folded in half, should be approximately twice the size of your cut.

The idea is to support the pancetta meat on the seasoning and fold the rest of the paper, going up the sides of the belly and making a kind of “clothing”. In other words, only the leather will be out.

Coarse salt for real

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

As said in the beginning, the pig’s skin needs to be dry to “pururuse”. And coarse salt is the best friend of those who want to dehydrate a food.

With the belly “dressed” in aluminum foil and the meat protected, pour a good amount of the ingredient onto the skin.

It’s not for having a light hand, no. It’s even to be covered with coarse salt. The more you put it, the more dry it gets.

Oven and barbecue

The “Golden Tip” of the program is to start cooking the belly in the oven. “The convection heat will roast and cook the meat while dehydrating the skin.”

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and add the pancetta. She should be relaxing there for between an hour and a half, or until she sees that the skin under the salt is quite red.

Remove the large pieces of salt that have formed on top and transfer the meat to an alligator grill, without squeezing too much. Place it on the barbecue, on the high part, for 15 minutes with the leather facing up.

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Turn the grill upside down and wait 30 to 40 minutes. Finally, lower the piece to close to the hot coal for 5 minutes.

Then, the magic happens: in the intense heat, the last molecules of water trapped in the skin evaporate with everything, at high speed, leaving the crunchy marks that we love. Serve with stuffed potatoes.

