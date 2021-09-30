Race director says F1 is studying anticipating races to escape heavy rains

Max Verstappen alongside the safety car at last Sunday’s Belgium GP (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

AS NORRIS AT THE F1 RUSSIA GP REMEMBERED BARRICHELLO AT THE GERMANY 2000 GP

With several rain interferences at the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, racing director Michael Masi said that the category’s shareholders will discuss the possible flexibility of GP weekends to advance the holding of races in bad weather.

The weather factor in F1 first came to attention at the Belgian GP at the end of August, when the race had just two laps completed behind the safety car after an incessant storm at Spa-Francorchamps. In Sochi, last weekend, the FIA ​​was forced to cancel F2 and F3 races, and even threatened to postpone the F1 classification to Sunday morning.

“We said that after Spa, there should be several discussions between FIA, F1 and the 10 teams, and this will be one of the discussions in the strategy group. It’s not just a ‘move’ scenario, we’re talking about two governance structures between three championships,” Masi told English website The Race. “These discussions will take place proactively, let’s take a look and see where we get to,” he continued.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Max Verstappen took advantage of the rain to secure second place in Sochi (Photo: Red Bull)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Masi also denied that the decisions to change the schedule of Formula 2 and Formula 3 were by the “legacy” of Spa, which had forecast rain on Saturday and Sunday, which ended up coming true. F3 also had an early race from Saturday to Friday due to weather conditions.

“No, anyway [sobre influência de Spa]. Let’s look at Saturday for what it was. If you pay attention, earlier, those who were here saw that there was a window that looked good, and that’s why we brought the F2 cars to the pit-lane, and then that window got smaller. And we always followed by principle in these scenarios, session by session, which is what we did. Of course, there were factors that limited this”, he commented.

“On the F3 race anticipated on Friday, obviously the conditions looked the same. Probably the primary factor in this scenario is that it was the last round of the championship, and we were able to fit it into the schedule. You have to take all these factors into account, but no, Spa certainly didn’t go into that,” he concluded.