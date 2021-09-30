Ragnarok wins trailer dubbed in Brazilian Portuguese

THE PlayStation Brazil released this Wednesday (29) the trailer for God of War: Ragnarok unveiled at the September 9 Showcase, dubbing in Brazilian Portuguese.

Judging by the trailer, the Brazilian version of the game will again feature the dubbing talents of Ricardo Juarez like Kratos and Lipe Volpato like Atreus.

God of War Ragnarok is the direct sequel to God of War 2018, and promises to complete the Nordic saga presented in the previous game, with the father and son duo traveling across the different realms in search of answers and a way to stop the starter Ragnarok, the end of the world of Norse mythology.

During their journey, Kratos and Atreus will face a number of different and powerful enemies, ranging from mythological monstrosities to the greatest gods of the Norse pantheon, including freya and Thor. On the other hand, they will have the help of old companions, including mimir, Brok and sindri, and potential new allies like Angrboda and the god of war Tyr.

You can learn more about these new characters by checking out our article explaining their origins, stories and roles in Norse mythology.

Originally announced for 2021, God of War: Ragnarok has been pushed back to 2022, and does not have a new release date planned by Sony. The game will have versions for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5.