RB Bragantino beats Libertad and goes to the unpublished final

Red Bull Bragantino is in the final of the Copa Sudamericana. After winning 2-0 in the first leg, the team from Bragança once again beat Libertad-PAR, by 3-1, and will dispute a continental decision for the first time in its history. The clash was played at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asunción, Paraguay.

After opening the advantage in the first match, RB Bragantino had two goals by Tomás Cuello and another by Artur to build the victory. The Bragança team also had a decisive performance from Cleiton, who took a penalty and shone with great saves in the match. Melgarejo scored the goal of the Paraguayans.

Now, Red Bull Bragantino awaits the winner of the semifinal between Peñarol-URU and Athletico-PR. The team from Paraná won 2-1 in the first meeting, played in Uruguay, and has the advantage to decide the classification at home tomorrow night.

The Sudamericana final is scheduled for November 20, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Cuello’s painting

The Argentine was one of the highlights of RB in the match. The forward opened the scoring with an impeccable shot from outside the area. In addition, he was the one who put Massa Bruta in front of the scoreboard in the second stage.

With the game coming to an end, Arthur also left his. The midfielder continues to enter the history of the team from the interior of São Paulo. This was his 17th goal for the club and seventh in the Sudamericana.

Cleiton wall

Another key player for Bragantino to reach the unprecedented final was goalkeeper Cleiton. In the first stage, he took a penalty and made five saves that led to a lot of danger to the Brazilian team’s goal.

In the second stage, the archer’s star shone again. In three moves that could change the semifinal scenario, the RB goalkeeper showed presence and prevented the classification from escaping.

With the big night, Cleiton became the goalkeeper who made the most saves in this edition of the Copa Sudamericana.