Real estate funds: experts explain how to build a portfolio from scratch

SÃO PAULO – A portfolio capable of generating recurring income and facing periods of greater volatility in the financial market is the dream of any investor. The task may seem difficult, but following a few steps the chance of success is greater. The subject was the subject of League of REITs of this week, produced by InfoMoney and presented by Maria Fernanda Violatti, research and real estate analyst at XP, and Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII. The program also featured the participation of Thomaz Merluzzi, head of FIIs and B2C at XP.

Before dedicating to building a portfolio, the investor must understand what a real estate fund is – and also what it is not. FIIs are variable income investments, and their value fluctuates over time. Gains for shareholders, very often obtained from the rent of properties held by the funds, are divided among the participants in proportion to the number of shares each one has. It is common for real estate funds to pay income on a monthly basis.

Once the functioning of the real estate fund is understood, it is time for the investor to assess its profile and objectives. “A 30-year-old who wants to build a pension portfolio will certainly have a different portfolio than someone aged 70”, explains Otuki.

The investor’s profile is checked by stock brokers through a process known as suitability. When opening an account, the customer fills out a form that helps to measure their level of risk tolerance. “We may have the best asset class in the world, but if we despair at a time of volatility, we will make the wrong decision and, probably, we will have losses in our investments”, warns Merluzzi, from XP.

The investor profile is important to define the participation and strategy of the real estate funds included in the portfolio. In the portfolio of someone with moderate style, a “paper” FII – which invests in securities linked to the real estate market – can have the function of adding risk and earning potential to the portfolio, compared to other assets, says Merluzzi. For an aggressive investor, the same real estate fund can take on a defensive role.

How many funds do you have in your wallet?

The doubt about the ideal amount of assets in an investment portfolio is recurrent. This definition, in the view of specialists, involves the concept of systematic risk and non-systematic risk.

Systematic risk is one that affects the entire portfolio, regardless of the assets included in it. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected most risky markets in one way or another, are an example of this type of risk. Unsystematic risk, in turn, can be mitigated, as it usually affects only one segment among several.

Portfolio diversification exists precisely to mitigate these risks. “By having between 10 and 15 funds, you completely eliminate this unsystematic risk,” says Otuki. “From the 15th fund, your gain in terms of risk reduction is minimal, and the chance of you compromising control of this amount of assets increases.”

Choosing Real Estate Funds

The choice of an asset should never be based on just one indicator, experts suggest. Those who currently only assess the equity value of a real estate fund, for example, may be attracted by the discount it signals – and fail to pay attention to other aspects, such as the composition of the portfolio or the distribution of dividends.

In the case of “brick” funds, such as those that invest in offices, shopping malls and logistical assets, it is necessary to verify factors such as the term of the contracts, the quality and capacity of the properties to generate income, who are the tenants and what are the vacancy levels. “It’s positive if the property has a quick occupancy capacity and if the vacancy is momentary. If it is too high, then it is a warning sign”, explains Maria Fernanda, from XP.

In relation to “paper” funds, investors must assess the credit risk of real estate securities, the quality of management and diversification, in addition to indicators such as the P/VPA, which represents the relationship between the price of shares and their value equity. According to Otuki, in this class of REITs, the P/VPA more faithfully reflects the real value of the real estate fund, which is not always true in the case of “brick” REITs.

