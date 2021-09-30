Record decides not to replace Nego do Borel

O UOL found that Nego do Borel will not be replaced in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The singer leaves an empty place, unlike Fernanda Medrado, who, after giving up the program, gave way to Lary Bottino, who arrives this Friday. The information was confirmed by the broadcaster.

Nego was kicked out of the show after sleeping with Dayane Mello drunk. He was accused of vulnerable rape.

According to the rules of the reality show, for each participant who gives up or is expelled from the program, the production can send someone else to make the substitution.

