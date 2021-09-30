Record decides not to replace Nego do Borel

O UOL found that Nego do Borel will not be replaced in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The singer leaves an empty place, unlike Fernanda Medrado, who, after giving up the program, gave way to Lary Bottino, who arrives this Friday. The information was confirmed by the broadcaster.

Nego was kicked out of the show after sleeping with Dayane Mello drunk. He was accused of vulnerable rape.

According to the rules of the reality show, for each participant who gives up or is expelled from the program, the production can send someone else to make the substitution.

Asked to leave. Pedestrians who gave up or were expelled from ‘The Farm’

1 / 9 The Farm 21 Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation Play/PlayPlus two / 9 The Farm: Gretchen couldn’t take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality show Playback/RecotdTV 3 / 9 The Farm: Barbara Koboldt asked to leave in the first season Playback/RecordTV 4 / 9 A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season Playback/RecordTV 5 / 9 The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke Playback/RecordTV 6 / 9 The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in season 10 Playback/RecordTV 7 / 9 Thiago Servo couldn’t stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined Playback/RecordTV 8 / 9 Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent Playback/RecordTV 9 / 9 Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent Play/Playplus