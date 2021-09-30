Reducing 250 calories a day may improve heart function, research says

Photo: Reproduction





Maintaining an exercise routine at least four times a week and reducing 250 calories a day can prevent the aorta from hardening and losing elasticity in obese patients. This is what guarantees a study recently published by the scientific journal Circulation.

The research evaluated for five months the behavior of 160 obese adults, aged between 65 and 79 years, who did not practice physical activities. They were divided into three groups:

– one of people who practiced activities;

– another with people who practiced activities and reduced 250 calories per day in food;

– a third group that practiced physical activities and reduced 600 calories a day.

With daily MRI monitoring, it was seen that the two groups that exercised and had reduced calories had 10% reduction in weight, while nothing occurred in the group that only maintained physical activity .

However, what caught our attention was that only the group that reduced 250 calories had an improvement in aortic stiffness, even in comparison with the group with more intense caloric reduction.

For the personal trainer and physical educator, Tauan Gomes, the study reveals that small daily habits can guarantee big impacts on health.

“It is essential to exercise and maintain quality food. It is not the extreme effort, but the dedication and continuity of practices that bring results”, he points out.

Given the survey data, the expert recommends that those seeking a change in life and better health, do simple and pleasurable activities, such as walking, dancing, sports with friends.