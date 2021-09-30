Renato Augusto is close to reaching a round without losing at the Brazilian Nationals for Corinthians

Midfielder Renato Augusto hasn’t known what it’s like to lose at Corinthians for a long time. The point guard has played 15 games with the Alvinegra jersey without leaving the field defeated by the opponent, getting closer and closer to a full round of the Brazilian Championship with wins or draws on the field.

Adding nine games from the passage of 2015 and the six games of the current season, Renato built an enviable sequence without losing in the main competition in the country, with the most diverse teammates.

There were seven wins and two draws for the final straight of the hexa, with his last game on that occasion being the 1 to 1 against Vasco, in São Januário, which ensured the conquest of his biggest title for the club.

Already since the arrival in 2021, three draws and three wins with the Alvinegra shirt, noting a beautiful goal on the re-debut, the victory by 3-1 against Ceará. In the previous series, there were three goals and two assists by the ace.

In all, in the 15 games played by the competition in the sequence, Renato saw Timão score 30 goals and concede only ten, maintaining enviable averages of 2.0 goals pro and 0.66 goals against per game.

Corinthians’ latest games with Renato Augusto

Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras – 09/25/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 1 x 1 América-MG – 09/19/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 1 x 1 Youth – 09/07/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 0 x 1 Corinthians Grêmio – 08/28/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Athletico-PR 0 x 1 Corinthians – 08/22/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Corinthians 3 x 1 Ceará – 08/15/2021 – Brasileirão 2021 Vasco da Gama 1 x 1 Corinthians – 11/19/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 2 x 1 Coritiba – 11/07/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Atlético-MG 0 x 3 Corinthians – 11/01/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – 10/25/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Athletico-PR 1 x 4 Corinthians – 10/18/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 3 x 0 Goiás – 10/15/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Ponte Preta 2 x 2 Corinthians – 10/04/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Figueirense 1 x 3 Corinthians – 09/27/2015 – Brasileirão 2015 Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos – 20/09/2015 – Brasileirão 2015

