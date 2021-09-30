Renato Gaúcho isolates himself as the coach with the most victories in Libertadores history

In addition to classifying Flamengo in the Libertadores final, coach Renato Gaúcho made history this Wednesday. With the new red-black victory over Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador, for the return game of the semifinal of the competition, Renato isolated himself as the commander with the most triumphs in the history of the continental competition.

Finalist: Flamengo reaches the longest streak undefeated in the history of Libertadores

When he took over the rubro-negro, Renato had 44 victories in Libertadores. With the triumphs in both matches over Defensa y Justicia (round of 16), Olimpia (quarter finals) and Barcelona de Guayaquil (semifinals), this number rose to 50. The Libertadores decision will be on November 27, in Montevideo.





Technicians with the most victories:

Renato Portaluppi – 50

Gabriel Uribe – 49

Luis Alberto Cubilla – 46

Gaston Maspoli – 44

Carlos Bianchi – 44

Luiz Felipe Scolari – 42

It should be noted that, in his resume, Renato has a Libertadores title – with Grêmio, in 2017 – and a vice-championship – with Fluminense, in 2008. The passages in the Rio and Rio Grande do Sul tricolor are added to the numbers already obtained in the rubro-negro .

Renato Gaúcho’s work ahead of Flamengo is excellent. So far, there have been 16 wins, two draws and two defeats. In this period, the rubro-negro team scored 53 goals and conceded only 12. As in Libertadores, the rubro-negro team is also guaranteed in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.