Researchers find entire neighborhood in ruins of Mayan civilization

Two scientists from Brown and Texas-Austin Universities discovered an entire neighborhood in the ruins of Tikal (now Guatemala), a city in the ancient Mayan civilization, using the popular light detection and measurement technology. To lead. Previously, it was thought that the area consisted only of rock formations, but the new study proves that these are buildings built by human hands.

According to Stephen Houston (Brown) and Thomas Garrison (Texas-Austin), the buildings discovered bring architecture and forms similar to what is seen in Teotihuacan, the most famous and most powerful city in the Mayan empire – and once the most powerful of all the Americas.

“What we thought were just a few natural hills were actually buildings that looked similar to what we saw in the city of Teotihuacan – which possibly matched the location of the imperial palace,” Houston said. “Regardless of who built this replica on a smaller scale, without a shadow of a doubt, it shows a different level of interaction between Tikal and Teotihuacan than we imagined.”

Interestingly, according to experts, Tikal and Teotihuacan were completely different cities: the former had all the views of a small urban area – “you could walk from one end of the city to the other, perhaps, in a day or two”, said Brown. The second, on the other hand, was the imperial seat where the Mayan throne sat, so it was expected to be much larger.

Although very little is known about Teotihuacan and its inhabitants, the scientific consensus of anthropology says that, like the Roman Empire, the megacity colonized several villages and towns around it, so it is safe to assume that the influences of the Mayan Empire arrived well. farther than expected.

Previous studies indicate that there was a commercial coexistence between the two cities, before Teotihuacan conquered Tikal definitively. Some translated texts even mention a general known as “Born of Fire”, who would have been responsible for dethroning the leader of Tikal and opening the way for imperial domination.

It’s these past relationships that may eventually expand with the recent discovery: “The architectural complex we found looks a lot like buildings made by people in Teotihuacan, or by people under their control,” Houston said.

“Maybe the complex was something like an embassy, ​​but when we combine previous research with ours, the conclusion suggests something heavier, like direct occupation or military surveillance. At the very least, these constructions indicate an attempt to plant a foreign culture within Tikal,” he continued.

Today, Tikal is a national park where descendants of the Mayan people still live, and which highlights protected discoveries from the former empire, such as the Temple of the Jaguar, pictured (Image: Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock)

According to LiDAR’s analyses, some of the buildings in the lost neighborhood were built with clay instead of limestone – the latter, more traditional of the Mayan civilization. Other than that, however, the buildings were designed in a similar way to what was seen in Teotihuacan, from ornaments and facades to the orientation of the buildings in relation to the Sun and Moon.

“It’s almost as if this suggests that local builders were ordered to use completely foreign construction technologies during the creation of this complex,” Houston said. “Rarely, evidence of two-way relationships is seen between these two civilizations, but here, it looks like we’re looking at foreigners who have aggressively moved into an area.”

In the area, a corpse that generated scientific conflicts was also recovered: ceramic fragments and animal bones carefully placed around it in the tomb – combined with spots filled with coal soot (suggesting that the site was set on fire) – do not find correlations with others Tikal funerary traditions – but there are very similar versions of the same process in Teotihuacan.

Houston says there is still a lot to be researched in order to have a more complete picture of the information, but all the data currently collected was described in a paper published by the journal. Antiquity.

