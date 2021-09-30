ResumeSP: State government reduces ICMS and anticipates tax relief

Driven by growth above the national average, SP will have a new fiscal package to support critical sectors and boost the economy

Governor João Doria announced, this Wednesday (29), a new fiscal package to support the economic recovery. As of January 2022, the ICMS rate for job-generating sectors, such as the oil and natural gas industry, will be reduced – from 12% to exemption for the acquisition of machinery and equipment in interstate exits – and natural juices and beverages – which will go from 13.3% to 3%.

In addition, ICMS exemption will be anticipated from 2023 to 2022 for various sectors, such as medicines – which will be exempt from ICMS – and used vehicles – which will now have a 1.8% rate -, in addition to food and beverages, agribusiness industry , animal breeding, boats, art and metropolitan transport.

The complete package provides for a total release of more than BRL 3 billion, which includes the release of an additional BRL 1 billion through the PróVeículo, Próferramentaria and PróAtivo program – the latter will prioritize companies that have invested in their own permanent assets in recent years .

“With the recovery of the investment capacity in the State of SP, an efficient and well-planned management, we were able to reach our fiscal target and with this we will make it possible to reduce taxes in SP and anticipate tax exemptions for the economy of SP already as of January 1, 2022. It is the response of the Government of SP to the productive market”, highlighted the Governor.

The new economic incentive measures were possible thanks to the recovery of the investment capacity of the State of SP, provided by the fiscal adjustment of 2020 and the growth of the economy above the national average. The numbers for São Paulo stand out even in relation to the global economy, with the GDP of 2021 (projected at 7.5%) will grow above the world average (6%). In relation to pre-pandemic levels, the economy of São Paulo is already 7% higher.

Accumulated credit schedule

ProAtivo will be aimed at companies that have invested in recent years, directing assets to their permanent assets. Together with the ProVeículo and ProFerramentaria programs, the new measure will allow an additional release of R$ 1 billion in accumulated credit, in addition to the automatic use which in 2021 should reach R$ 2 billion.

The new program will recognize companies that have invested in their permanent assets in recent years to receive accumulated ICMS credit, thus giving recognition to those who prioritize São Paulo as the headquarters of their business, innovation and job and income generation. The program is open to all sectors of the economy.

Anticipation of ICMS exemption

The benefits add up to an investment by the State of R$ 2.4 billion in 2022 for economic recovery. The amount will be reverted to increase the competitiveness of companies and reduce the cost of products for the population. The benefits and financial impact are effective from January 1, 2022.

BRL 3 billion in private investments

Kavak, a Mexican startup for buying and reselling used cars, announced an initial planned investment of R$ 2.5 billion in the state since the beginning of 2021 to carry out company expansions in the cities of Campinas and Sorocaba starting in October. By December 2022, the company will employ up to 16 thousand direct and indirect employees in the State of São Paulo. Other investments such as maltery and technology and electronics companies are maintained in the state through the package offered.

In addition, AGCO announced R$500 million in new investments in this year 2021 alone. The company will generate 1,250 direct and indirect jobs.