Revenue paid last batch of refund; know how to consult

This Thursday (09/30), the Internal Revenue Service finishes paying the fifth and last batch Income Tax Refunds for Individuals (IRPF) 2021. About 389 thousand taxpayers will receive part of the R$ 562 million that are being deposited.

The Revenue will make the transfers to taxpayers who submitted the declaration within the period of May 31st. The Income Tax refund will also be passed on to taxpayers who submitted their declaration late, until September 15th, and who did not fall into the fine mesh.

The other taxpayers will receive the refund according to legal priority:

Seniors over 80 years old (4,995 contributors);

Between 60 and 79 years old (47,465 contributors);

People with a physical or mental disability or serious illness (4,927 contributors);

People whose main source of income is teaching (19,211 contributors).

The amount transferred to taxpayers is available at the bank for a year. If the amount is not credited, the beneficiary must personally contact any Banco do Brasil branch or call one of the Revenue Service Centers. The available numbers are:

4004-0001 (capitals);

0800-729-0001 (other locations); and

0800-729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired).

How to check the refund?

Taxpayers who want to monitor the progress of the Income Tax refund process can consult the Internal Revenue Service page. When entering the site, it is necessary to go to the “My Income Tax” field and select the option “Consult Refunds”.

Another way to consult is the My Income Tax app, in an accessible format for mobile phones with Android and iOS systems.

And who fell into the fine mesh in 2021?

For taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh in 2021, or in previous years, the Tax Authorities will only release Income Tax refunds for taxpayers who have remade the declaration, with the correction of inconsistencies or information errors. Transfers will start in October.

The deadline for submitting the Income Tax Declaration was initially scheduled to end on April 30, but ended up being ended on May 31 due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Even with the extension of the deadline for submitting the declaration, the original schedule for the refund was maintained, with five batches to be transferred to taxpayers between May and September.