Revenue paid today, refunds of the last batch of IR 2021

On Thursday (30) the IRS paid the refunds of the fifth and last batch of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) 2021. R$ 562 million are being deposited for 358,162 taxpayers.

In addition to taxpayers who filed a declaration on time, until May 31, the IRS will pay refunds to taxpayers who filed a declaration late, until September 15, and did not fall into the fine mesh.

The rest have legal priority, being 4,955 taxpayers aged over 80, 47,465 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, 4,927 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 19,211 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

Starting next month, the tax authorities will only release refunds to taxpayers who have fallen into the fine mesh in 2021 or in previous years and have rectified the declaration, correcting inconsistencies or information errors.

Initially scheduled to end on April 30, the deadline for submitting the Personal Income Tax Return ended on May 31 because of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. Despite the postponement, the original repayment schedule was maintained, with five lots to be paid between May and September, always on the last business day of each month.

How to consult

The consultation can be done on the IRS website. The taxpayer simply clicks on the field “My Income Tax” and then “Consult Refund”. The query can also be made in the My Income Tax app, available for smartphones on Android and iOS systems.

Those who are not on the list can consult the statement’s extract to check any pending issues. In this case, the taxpayer must enter the Virtual Revenue Service Center (e-CAC) page < https://cav.receita and check for inconsistencies in the data. In this case, the taxpayer can assess the inconsistencies and make the self-regulation, by submitting a rectifying statement.

The refund is available at the bank for one year. If the amount is not credited, the taxpayer may personally contact any Banco do Brasil branch or call the Revenue Service Center by calling 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800- 729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired) to schedule credit to a checking or savings account, in your name, at any bank.