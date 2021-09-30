Revenue releases payment of the last batch of IR 2021 refund – News

The IRS will release this Thursday (30) the payment of the fifth and last batch of 2021 Income Tax refund. According to the tax authorities, 358,162 of taxpayers will be awarded R$562 million.

KNOW IF YOU ARE ON THE 5th BATCH OF IR REFUND

The amount will be credited directly to the bank account indicated at the time of delivery of the declaration. The first batch was transferred on May 31st.

Of the total resources released in this fifth batch, R$ 200 million will be allocated to taxpayers who have legal priority, such as the elderly (52,420), people with physical or mental disabilities or serious illness (4,927) and those whose main source of income is the magisterium (19,211).

Another 281,604 non-priority taxpayers were included who submitted their declaration by September 15 of this year. This lot also provides for residual refunds from previous years.

Thin mesh

Those who sent the declaration and did not have the refund released in any of the five lots fell into the fine mesh and will have to settle accounts with the tax authorities so as not to suffer more serious sanctions, such as the payment of a fine.

According to the latest update from the Internal Revenue Service, 276,863 of the 587,658 taxpayers who received communiqués about problems with the declaration regularized the document in time to get out of the fine mesh.

How to consult

In addition to the website, taxpayers can also find out if they are on the fifth and final batch of refunds by accessing the tax authorities’ application available for Android and IOS systems.

Once deposited, the refund will be available at the bank during the year period. If the taxpayer does not make the withdrawal within the deadline, he/she must request the amount by, through the Electronic Form — Request for Refund Payment, or directly at the e-CAC, in the DIRPF Processing Statement service.

The refund payment is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration. If, for any reason, the payment is not made, the amounts are available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.