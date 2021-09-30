Revision of the FGTS can yield up to R$ 66,000 for workers; understand

An action of revision of the monetary correction index of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). It is assumed that policyholders have not received up to R$300 billion in the accumulated period. Workers can guarantee up to R$ 66,000 individually, depending on the context.

This replacement refers to the years contributed from 1999 to the present day. The last judgment of the action in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) took place in May. Since then, it has suffered a series of postponements and there is no forecast for the resumption of the deliberation.

The action was proposed by the Solidarity Party and questions the use of the Referential Rate (TR). This rate is used to adjust interest on the FGTS. However, currently, the TR has its index zeroed.

How to request the review?

First, the insured must file a lawsuit in court to request a review of the FGTS. It can be individual or collective. Currently, about 300 thousand processes are paralyzed in court and awaiting judgment by the STF

Policyholders who contributed to the Fund from 1999 to 2013 are also entitled to request the review. In the act of making the application, the insured will need to present some documents, such as RG, CPF, Work Card, proof of address and FGTS extract.

How to calculate the replacement value?

The Worker Guarantee Fund Institute (IFGT) has created an online calculator for workers find out how much was lost. It is estimated that the government failed to credit around R$ 8.5 billion in the Fund.

The calculation considers the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) instead of the TR. To use this tool, simply access the Guarantee Fund website, fill in the data and perform the calculation.