Rico, from ‘A Fazenda 13’, spent R$ 70,000 on facial procedures; see before and after

Peão made 10 types of aesthetic interventions in the last 10 months to modify his appearance

Reproduction/Record/29.09.2021 Rico Melquiades performed 10 types of aesthetic procedures before ‘A Fazenda 13’



the appearance of Rich Melquiades, which is confined to “The Farm 13”, became a subject after viralizing an old picture of the pawn on social media. Within the reality, he was called “ugly” in the first week during an argument with Solange Gomes and this left him visibly shaken. Wanted by Young pan, the press office of the digital influencer informed that he suffered a lot of prejudice when he was younger because of his appearance and ended up becoming a very vain person. Proof of this is that, in the last 10 months, Rico performed more than 10 types of cosmetic procedures on his face, such as rhinomodeling and filling in the jaws, lips and dark circles.

The pawn also performed procedures to improve skin blemishes and stimulate collagen production. Rico’s team explained that when he started to expose himself on social media, the insecurities related to his appearance increased and, therefore, he started looking for aesthetic alternatives. All these changes in the artist’s appearance cost around R$70 thousand. The photo of the 29-year-old influencer circulating on social media is real and was taken when he was around 16 years old. Rico’s team also said that the pawn uses humor to “hide their frustrations” and, as an example, cited that he always jokes saying: “Before I wasn’t ugly, I just didn’t have money, right?”.