Riot’s mild punishment of homophobic streamer revolts the community

On Wednesday night (29), Riot Games finally commented on the case of homophobia that occurred during the live of League of Legends by streamer PazPeaceful, which took place on Tuesday (28). The player, whose real name is Matheus Paz, offended his rival, Gabriel “Minerva”, with several homophobic terms when he felt he was losing the game.

In a brief statement, the company commented that it does not tolerate any prejudiced behavior and said measures would be taken. As a result, PazPeaceful is banned from MOBA for only 14 days.

In relation to the event that took place today, Riot Games does not tolerate any kind of prejudiced behavior and we will take appropriate disciplinary action as set out in the Terms of Service for our games. We appreciate the feedback from the community on the case. — Riot Games Brasil (@RiotGamesBrasil) September 29, 2021

Riot Games’ decision did not please a good part of the community, which was revolted by the mild penalty applied to the streamer.

It is not new that many users complain about Riot Games’ decisions to deal with cases of racism, sexism and homophobia within the game.

Remember that according to League of Legends rules, the same punishment can be applied simply to players with constant idle moments during matches.

Guys, I already took a 30-day ban from riot for being AFK and the guy took 15 days for being homophobic???? — SHK Dyenlicia (@Dyenlicia) September 29, 2021

So far, Twitch – PazPeaceful’s current platform – has not commented.

