RMP: Abel Ferreira will leave Palmeiras when a big European club comes – 30/09/2021

A report from UOL Sport revealed today (30) that Palmeiras is already preparing to lose coach Abel Ferreira at the end of the year, citing that he has already received a proposal from three European football clubs in his period commanding the current champion of the Libertadores.

At the UOL News Sport, Renato Mauricio Prado says that for Abel to decide to leave Palmeiras, he would probably need a more attractive proposal in relation to the level of the clubs that sought out the Portuguese coach, such as Dynamo Kiev, Ukraine, Bordeaux, France, and Fenerbahçe, from Turkey.

“It will depend a lot on the proposals, all these teams there, there is no club from the very first shelf of European football, Fenerbahçe in Turkey, which is very strong, there was Bordeaux, from France, but it’s all a smaller club, I think he it will definitely come out the day a big club comes along,” says Renato.

“If he comes tomorrow or the day after, I won’t talk about Barcelona or Real Madrid, but an English club, for example, an Arsenal, something like that, then I think he’ll leave. Now, I hope he takes the neighbor. is very complaining”, he completes.

The story of Abel Ferreira’s annoying neighbor was also the subject of the program, with reporter Beatriz Cesarini explaining that in fact there is no such neighbor, which was a metaphor found by the coach to vent against criticism of his work.

“There is no such neighbor, in fact the neighbor corresponds to all these people who criticize him, the press, commentators and fans, he wanted to create a personification of all these people who are criticizing him and there is no such neighbor. There, in his condominium, they even spoke. that he gets along well with everyone despite being a more restrained guy, he doesn’t talk to people all the time, chat, but he gets along well with everyone,” says Beatriz.

“He even gets on well with Crespo, who lives in the same condominium, the coach from São Paulo and who is known by the guys for talking to everyone, he says good morning to the doorman and chats with the guys”, he concludes .