RMP: If Flamengo x Palmeiras were today, Abel would have a super boom – 09/30/2021

Champions of the last two editions of the Libertadores, Flamengo and Palmeiras will decide the title of the current season on November 27, in Montevideo, in their quest to equal the marks of São Paulo, Santos and Grêmio, which are the Brazilian clubs three times champions in America. But is there a favorite for the confrontation between the teams of Renato Gaúcho and Abel Ferreira?

At the UOL News Sportand, Renato Maurício Prado says that Flamengo is now better than Palmeiras and that if the match happened in a shorter interval, it was to be expected that Abel Ferreira would set up a boom to hold the red-black team.

“I think Flamengo is better than Palmeiras despite so many criticisms, so many people saying that Flamengo has no coach and such, I think Flamengo plays a more efficient football than Palmeiras, but I don’t think it would be an easy game,” says Renato.

“If the game were today, tomorrow, anyway, in a short period of time, most likely we would see Abel make another super boom, an authentic catenaccio, which was that Italian boom from the 1930s, to try to hold this Flamengo,” says Renato.

Although the beginning of the season presented a Palmeiras that attacked Flamengo in the dispute for the Supercopa do Brasil, when Rubro-negro got the better of the penalties after the 2-2 draw, it is not to be expected today that Abel Ferreira’s team act very different from what you presented against Atlético-MG in the semifinals.

“I can’t imagine Abel leaving to play as equals, although he has already done that and did well in the Super Cup in Brazil, at the beginning of the season. We had that game in Brasília that was 2-2, very well played, Palmeiras did 1-0, Flamengo turned to 2-1, Palmeiras went for 2-2 and the decision went to penalties, Flamengo took penalties, but the game itself was very well played. the feeling I have is that Abel is becoming more and more a staunch defender of very low lines and defending everything to try only on the counterattack,” says Renato.

“I even thought he could, for example, against Atlético-MG, I had this hope, to surprise and attack Atlético-MG, but we saw that he didn’t do any of that. He locked himself in the back, piled defenders, defensive midfielders , heads of area and managed to qualify in a counterattack goal with Gabriel Veron setting up the move and Dudu doing it. So, I don’t believe he’ll play differently against Flamengo,” he concludes.