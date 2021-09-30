Roberto de Andrade says Corinthians will talk to Paulinho “at the right time” | corinthians

The possible return of defensive midfielder Paulinho to Corinthians was the subject of the club’s directors’ press conference this Thursday afternoon. Roberto de Andrade, football director, and Alessandro Nunes, manager of the department, were asked if there had ever been a conversation with the player. Roberto took the floor.

– To enjoy and update everyone: we didn’t talk to Paulinho due to the fact that in this championship there is no more registration. If it works out with this player or anyone else, it will be from January. We can talk to him, but nothing has been agreed yet – said Roberto de Andrade.

The leader, however, guarantees: this conversation will exist.

– At the right time, let’s talk to Paulinho. He is an athlete of the house, a friend of ours, who has a wonderful relationship with us. I believe that not even a week ago Paulinho arrived in Brazil, let him take care of his things first so we can sit down and talk later. We are in no hurry, this will only happen in January, we are very calm. Let things go their own way.

1 of 2 Paulinho played four games and scored two goals for Al-Ahli — Photo: Publicity Paulinho played four games and scored two goals for Al-Ahli — Photo: Disclosure

– I want to make it very clear that André Cury has nothing to do with Paulinho and Corinthians. I repeat there is no negotiation with Paulinho with André Cury involved. Point. Don’t ask anymore because this is the truth, there’s no André Cury in Paulinho’s business. And it never existed. If he spoke, I don’t know why, easier for you to ask him why he said that. Paulinho’s representative in Brazil is Giuliano Bertolucci, he’s the only person we talk to through Paulinho. There is no other person besides Giuliano Bertolucci – Roberto completed.

Paulinho is free in the market, but will only be able to play for a Brazilian team from 2022 on. The midfielder terminated his contract with Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, on the last 18th, when the transfer window was already closed. He stayed less than two months and played only four games.

At the end of last week, the 33-year-old returned to Brazil, where he trains under the supervision of a personal trainer.

According to Paulinho’s staff, there is still no agreement with Corinthians or any other team. There is a good prospect that, this time, he will choose to return to Brazilian football.

Paulinho has a close relationship with the current Corinthians directors – formed by top hats with whom he spent time at the club – and with some athletes from the current cast, such as Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto.

For Timão, the defensive midfielder played 167 games and scored 34 goals from 2010 to 2013, being champion of the Libertadores and World Cup in 2012, after having won the Brazilian Championship in 2011. He also won the title in São Paulo in 2013.

