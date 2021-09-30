Roberto de Andrade says Corinthians will talk to Paulinho, but that there is nothing closed

Corinthians fans who want to know about Paulinho’s return to the club will have to wait for January of next year. At least that’s what Roberto de Andrade, director of soccer at Timão, guarantees. The director gave a press conference alongside Alessandro Nunes, football manager, and assured that the club has not yet talked to the steering wheel, but that this will happen at the right time.

“To enjoy and update everyone: we didn’t talk to Paulinho due to the fact that in this (Brazilian) championship there is no more registration. If it works out with this player or anyone else, it will be from January. We can talk to him, but there’s nothing closed yet.“, said Roberto de Andrade.

“At the right time, let’s talk to Paulinho. He is an athlete of the house, a friend of ours, who has a wonderful relationship with us. I believe that not even a week ago Paulinho arrived in Brazil, let him take care of his things first so we can sit down and talk later. We are in no hurry, this will only happen in January, we are very calm. Let things go natural“, completed.

Finally, Roberto de Andrade spoke, in a very irritated manner, about the statements made by businessman André Cury to the channel Connected, at the Youtube, this Wednesday night. The agent even believed that Paulinho was signed with Corinthians.

“I want to make it very clear that André Cury has nothing to do with Paulinho or Corinthians. There is no negotiation involved, neither with André Cury nor with Paulinho. If he said it, I don’t know why. here in Brazil, Giuliano Bertolucci is the only person we talk to about Paulinho”, concluded the director.

Paulinho, who left Corinthians in 2013, is free on the market. The steering wheel spent less than two months at Al-Hilal, in Saudi Arabia. Earlier this week, the player returned to Brazil and trains accompanied by a personal trainer.

With the Corinthians shirt, Paulinho played 167 matches and scored 34 goals. The defensive midfielder was champion of the Libertadores and the Worlds, in 2012, in addition to the Brasileirão, in 2011, and the Paulista, in 2013.

