‘Robot Alexa’ Can Become a Spy Inside the Home and Raises Privacy Issues – Link

Astro, Amazon’s new domestic robot, was unveiled this Tuesday, 28, at the company’s online event. But the device has barely reached the world and has already attracted the attention of those who care about privacy. Concerns began to gather steam after a leaked company document said the device was programmed to monitor noise and everyone inside the home, through a system called Sentry.

The information, published by the American magazine Vice, says that in internal documents, the Astro is called “Vesta”, in a kind of codename for the robot, and has a system (Sentry) that is enabled to “investigate” noises and unknown people. What should then be a security device, as presented by the company, becomes a spy inside the house, says the website.

The Sentry was programmed to learn expressions and sounds to make the Astro a home ranger. The functioning of this system requires a facial recognition mechanism and every time a face is not identified as part of the family for 30 seconds, the Sentry orders the Astro to immediately follow all the ‘invader’ steps, until the system is turned off.

The function is an option that needs to be enabled, but once activated, it is an authorization for the Astro to follow the unknown person and record sounds and images while patrolling. Amazon has not specified whether this information is processed in the cloud or on the device itself, but it can be sent to the app on the robot owner’s cell phone — that is, there is a possibility of transferring this information.

Employees expressed concern about the relationship of this system and what they identified as a lack of effectiveness in facial recognition. According to the sources heard by Vice, the identification system does not work correctly.

In addition, people who have worked with the device claim that the product is not as efficient as Amazon has shown, in terms of security durability.

“The Astro is terrible and will almost certainly go down the stairs if given the opportunity. The detection of people is unreliable at best, making the homeland security proposal ridiculous,” said a source who worked on the project. “The device looks fragile for something with an absurd cost. The rod (which holds the camera) broke in several devices, locking in the extended or retracted position, and there is no way to return the robot to Amazon when that happens.”

Other employees heard by Vice they showed the same concern with the robot’s material quality and questioned whether the project was even ready to go public. According to a source who also worked on the project, navigation is not the device’s strong point.

“As for my personal views on the device, it’s a disaster that isn’t ready for release,” he said. “They fall apart, and also (in my opinion) are a nightmare that becomes a bad sign of our society and how we trade privacy for convenience with devices like the Vesta.”

In reply to Vice, Kristy Schmidt, senior manager of public relations for devices and services at Amazon, said the robot has undergone testing and studies by American universities, computer professionals and experts in algorithms.

“These characterizations of Astro’s performance, camera rod and security systems are simply inaccurate. The Astro has undergone rigorous quality and security testing, including tens of thousands of hours of testing with beta participants. This includes extensive testing of the security system Astro’s advanced device, which is designed to avoid objects, detect stairs and stop the device where and when necessary,” Kristy explained in an email.