Robot and surveillance drone: understand Amazon’s bet on the security market – Época Negócios

+



The Astro robot was presented by Amazon at the company’s annual hardware launch event (Photo: Disclosure/Amazon)

THE Amazon presented this Tuesday (28) the Astro, a robot that can autonomously patrol the house. The equipment is basically a tablet on wheels, almost the size of a small dog, with cameras that allow you to detect strange events in the house, record videos and send alerts directly to the owner’s phone. The Astro costs around US$1,000. The novelty is part of the company’s plans to expand its focus on safety.

know more

The robot also connects to the ring, Amazon’s personal security system, allowing the robot to move around on its own and proactively investigate strange events while the owners are away from home.

Astro was among Amazon’s announcements at its annual hardware launch event, which traditionally takes place in September. This year, half of the equipment is directly related to residential security.

The company announced, for example, the Ring Always Home Cam, a kind of camera drone designed for indoor use in homes, the Ring Alarm Pro, which saves images from other devices, and the Ring Virtual Security Guard, a monthly subscription service that provides customers with home or office monitoring by security professionals, among other products.

1.4 million ringtones and reviews

According to an Engadget report, Ring has led the home security sector in the United States since 2018, with the sale of 1.4 million doorbells in 2020 alone and dominating 18% of the market.

According to the article, Ring has also signed agreements with more than 2,000 US police departments, providing authorities with access to recordings from residential cameras, often without a warrant and within the company’s own parameters.

This has been generating criticism for the company. Experts question whether Amazon is blurring the lines between public safety and advertising its products.

One of the points of criticism of Amazon comes from its ecosystem and how it would be full of uncontrolled prejudices. A 2019 Motherboard study, for example, found that black people were disproportionately labeled as “suspicious” in the Neighbours app, a phenomenon that fuels racism.

Ring has taken steps to resolve some of these issues, such as changing the text in the Neighbors app from “suspicious” to “unexpected activity”.

Do you want to check out the exclusive contents of Época Negócios? Get access to the digital version.